Chris Henry Jr. enjoys chance to work with future coaches at Ohio State camp

“Today I just wanted to get out here and work with (OSU receivers coach Brian) Hartline, see the coaches and be out there,” said Henry, a Cincinnati native who has moved to California for his junior season of high school. “Just the little things like footwork, top of route, getting in and out of my breaks and stuff like that.”

At 6-foot-5, Henry already looks like he could be playing college football even though he has two more years of high school.

He looked smooth running routes Monday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center despite his impressive size and length, getting in and out of breaks with ease and showing off good hands.

“I feel like every time I come out here I feel smoother,” he said.

Last July he made the surprise decision to verbally commit to Ohio State during a recruiting event. Then he was known more for being the son of the late Chris Henry, a standout receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals who died in an accident in 2009.

Since then Junior has earned plaudits and proven himself as a player to watch in the future all on his own merits.

“It’s actually really crazy for me,” he said of the past year. “I just feel like even getting an offer from here my life has only sky-rocketed. It’s been great. I just really appreciate this school and the coaches here.”

He played his freshman season at West Clermont High School east of Cincinnati before going to Cincinnati Withrow, where he also played basketball last season.

This year he has moved to California where he will attend storied Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.

“I really like California,” Henry said. “Love Mater Dei. It helped me adjust well so the change has been very smooth.”

Although he said his commitment is firm, the No. 1 player in 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2026 is still taking recruiting visits with LSU or Oregon up next.

“I communicate with Ohio State,” he said. “I just let them now I’m always locked in. I’m just still enjoying the process, just being a recruit, because this is only going to happen one time so you want to enjoy it. I tell the other schools it’s going to be really hard to get me to flip because this is Ohio State. This is where I want to be.”

And that is why he was in Columbus on Monday despite having his future school secured.

“I enjoy it every time,” he said. “Just being out here learning from (Hartline), picking up new things. It’s just been great.”