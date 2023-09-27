Centerville’s Powers reopens recruitment three months after picking Michigan State

Centerville High School senior safety Reggie Powers III decommitted from Michigan State on Tuesday, nine days after news broke that Michigan State plans to fire coach Mel Tucker.

“Thank you MSU Staff and Fans for all the love and support,” Powers wrote on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. “After much consideration with my family I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I appreciate you all. Go Green!”

Powers visited Pittsburgh and Northwestern before committing to Michigan State in June. He had also planned to visit Cincinnati and Ohio State. Those schools were among the close to 30 that offered him scholarships. Oklahoma State and UCLA have offered Powers scholarships since he committed to Michigan State.

Powers has 38 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in six games for Centerville (5-1), which has won four games in a row and is one of three teams tied for first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference at 3-0.

Powers is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.com, and ranks 22nd among Ohio recruits in the class of 2024. He ranks 396th in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.