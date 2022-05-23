Centerville, UD, Wright State athletes among Dayton Agonis Club’s 2022 winners

The Dayton Agonis Club will honor five athletes and one coach Tuesday in its 69th annual awards.
The banquet, which was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic, will be held at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering. Jim Place, who coached Chaminade Julienne to a state football championship in 2002, will be the speaker.
Here are the 2022 winners:
Gabe Cupps: As a junior at Centerville High School, he averaged 14.3 points per game, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. He was named Ohio Mr. Basketball. The Elks won 45 straight games and reached the state championship game for the second straight season. Cupps, an Indiana University commit will receive the Beno Keiter/Russ Guerra Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area high school athlete.”
Scott Molfenter: The Carroll High School coach became the second coach in Ohio boys soccer history to reach the 500 career win milestone in 2020 in his 29th season at Carroll. He has coached the program to nine state final four appearances and four state championships (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012). He will receive the Mike Kelly/Don Donoher Coach’s Award.
Daron Holmes II: As a freshman forward at Dayton, he won the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year Award. He averaged 12.8 points per game and became the first true freshman to lead the Flyers in scoring. He broke Steve McElvene’s school record for blocks in a season (81). He will receive the Joe Gavin/Joe Quinn Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a University of Dayton athlete.”
Trey Calvin: The Wright State guard averaged 14.6 points per game on the season and 18.2 points in five postseason games, including two NCAA tournament games. He helped lead the Raiders to the Horizon League tournament championship and their first NCAA tournament victory in the First Four at UD Arena. He will receive the Dr. Dave Reese Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Wright State athlete.”
Austin Greaser: The Vandalia Butler graduate, who now attends the University of North Carolina, finished second at the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont to earn spots in the U.S. Open and the Masters this year. He owns the best stroke average (71.39) in Tar Heels history. He has one victory, 10 top-10 finishes and seven top-five finishes. He will receive the Dave Hall Memorial Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton area athlete attending school outside the Dayton area.”
Jack Sorenson: As a senior wide receiver at Miami, he led the Mid-American Conference with 1,290 receiving yards and earned All-MAC first-team honors. He ranks in the top four in career receiving yards at Miami with more than 3,000 in 37 games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He will receive the Bill Gunlock Award, “which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Miami University athlete.”
