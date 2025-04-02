Centerville grad transferring to college basketball blue blood

The 6-foot-6 guard entered the starting lineup for the Mountaineers in mid-December and ended up fourth on the team in scoring (8.3 points per game),

He played 32 games with 23 starts and added 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from 3-point range.

BREAKING: West Virginia transfer guard Jonathan Powell has committed to North Carolina, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-6 freshman averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season. Powell knocked down 64 three pointers, leading all freshmen in the Big 12 conference.… pic.twitter.com/E4lerXRy2c — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 2, 2025

Powell was one of several local high school grads to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2024-25 season.

That includes former CHS standouts Gabe Cupps and Rich Rolf.

Cupps has announced he will transfer to Ohio State after two years at Indiana, where he missed most of last season because of injury.

The 6-7 Rolf is on the move after three years at Charlotte, where he played 30 games with seven starts last season after redshirting in 2024. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds for the 49ers, who went 11-22.

Another former GWOC standout of not to enter the transfer portal is Juan Cranford Jr.

The Wayne grad was one of the names of early March after helping St. Francis (Pa.) win the Northeast Conference tournament to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

He then scored 18 points in a First Four loss to Alabama State.

His announcement he will leave SFU followed the school revealing it plans to transition its athletics teams from Division I to Division III, where programs do not provide athletic scholarships.

Other Division I men’s basketball players from the area to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season include Chaminade Julienne grad George Washington III (Richmond) and Trotwood-Madison grad Anthony McComb (New Hampshire).

Centerville grad Cotie McMahon is among at least three women’s basketball players from local high schools to enter the college transfer portal.

She was a three-year starter at Ohio State, where she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023 and earned all-conference recognition all three seasons.

Troy grad Macie Taylor is also on the move after three seasons at Wright State while Taylor Scohy of Bellbrook is leaving Tennessee-Martin after playing in 11 games for the Skyhawks as a freshman last season.

Taylor averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Raiders. She started the first 17 games then came off the bench the rest of the way.

On top of the college transfers, two current seniors have made a change of plans.

Alter guard R.J. Greer reopened his commitment to North Carolina State after the Wolfpack executed a coaching change, and fellow Knights guard Brady Conner announced he will attend Mercyhurst next season after signing with Wright State last fall.