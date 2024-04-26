BreakingNews
36 arrested at Ohio State as campus protests spread across the country

Centerville grad finds new home in Southern Conference

Tom House will play at Furman after two seasons at Florida State

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By
2 minutes ago
X

Tom House, a 2022 Centerville High School graduate, announced his commitment to Furman University on Friday.

House made his decision 24 days after entering the transfer portal. He spent the last two seasons at Florida State.

House, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 3.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances as a sophomore. He made 8 of 17 3-pointers (47.1%). He played double-digit minutes in the first three games but did not see more than seven minutes of action in a game the rest of the season.

House has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Explore» LOCAL NEWS: Beavercreek native drafted in first round

Furman, which is located in Greenville, S.C., plays in the Southern Conference. The Paladins were 17-16 last season. Two years ago, they finished 28-8 and beat Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Coach Bob Richey is entering his eight season.

Four of Furman’s top five scorers entered the portal after the season. Guard JP Pegues (18.4 points per game) left for Auburn. Guard Marcus Foster (17.0) transferred to Xavier. Alex Williams (13.2), a forward from Xenia who graduated from Cincinnati Moeller, committed to Duquesne on Friday. Carter Whitt (7.9) moved to Belmont.

In Other News
1
NFL Draft: Who could Bengals target in Rounds 2 and 3?
2
ANALYSIS: Did the Bengals get it right with their first-round pick?
3
H.S. Results 4/25
4
NFL Draft: Rams choose Beavercreek native in first round
5
NFL Draft: Bengals select massive offensive tackle with first pick

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top