Centerville grad enters transfer portal after two seasons at Florida State

Tom House played for Centerville’s state championship team in 2021

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Tom House, a Centerville High School graduate, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after two seasons at Florida State, according to multiple reports.

House, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 3.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances as a sophomore. He made 8 of 17 3-pointers (47.1%). He played double-digit minutes in the first three games but did not see more than seven minutes of action in a game the rest of the season.

A season earlier, as a freshman, House averaged 7.7 minutes in 30 games.

Florida State finished 9-23 in House’s first season and 17-16 this season.

House committed to Florida State in September 2021 before his senior season at Centerville. He picked Florida State over Georgia, Boston College, Furman and Ohio. He was a three-star recruit who ranked 256th in the class of 2022, according to On3.com.

House averaged 14.4 points per game in his final season with the Elks.

As a junior, led Centerville with 17.2 points per game. In the Division I state championship game in 2021 at UD Arena, he scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in a 43-42 victory against Westerville Central. The Elks won their first state title.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

