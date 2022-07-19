Catholic Central’s new boys soccer coach is one of Latham’s former players

“Hi, I’m JP Derr & I’m 30 years old, born in Springfield,” he wrote. “I attended Catholic Central High School and graduated in 2010. I was a member of the 2007 D3 Men’s Soccer State Championship team while at Central. I’ve played soccer since the age of five and continue to play recreationally as often as I am able. I have assisted with the women’s soccer team at Catholic Central for the past eight years and coached the high school track team for three years. I recently married my wife, Danielle (Workman) Derr, in June and we currently live in Springfield. Danielle serves as the Catholic Central Athletic Trainer and I work at Oesterlen Service for Youth as the Professional Development Coordinator. This is my first year as coach for the men’s team at Catholic Central.”

Catholic Central won its second state championship in 2007, Derr’s freshman season. Latham also coached the team to a state title in 2001.