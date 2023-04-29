Catholic Central’s Galluch named Clark County Mr. Basketball

“They helped push me and get me to where I’m at now,” he said.

The senior finished his career with 1,596 points and led the Irish to back-to-back district finals and a regional semifinal berth in 2022.

“When I came in as a freshman, we didn’t have a whole lot, it was kind of just us (freshmen and sophomores),” he said. “To be able to kind of build it back up and get where we want to be, I think that was pretty cool.”

He spent three years of his career playing with his older brother Ian, who played point guard during their run to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

“It was definitely different without him (this season), but still a ton of fun,” Galluch said.

Galluch won’t go far to play at the next level. The Irish senior is committed to Wittenberg University, where he plans to major in accounting.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done here at Central, but I’m really excited for what I think I can do at Wittenberg and excited to keep playing basketball,” he said. “That’s my biggest thing.”

Irish coach Matt Mullen was named the All-Clark County Coach of the Year.

The All-Clark County team included Catholic Central senior Cole Ray, Emmanuel Christian senior Byron Lawrence, Shawnee senior Zion Crowe, Greenon senior Dylan Pacura, Kenton Ridge junior Logan Fyffe, Kenton Ridge junior Ckai Rogan, Northwestern junior Caleb Bailey, Southeastern junior Ayden Robinson, Tecumseh senior Matt Linger and Tecumseh senior Brayden Stafford.

The Southwestern Ohio Officials Association awarded Sportsmanship Awards to Shawnee senior R.J. Griffin and Emmanuel Christian coach Danny Moore.