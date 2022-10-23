Burrow, Bengals use fast start to handle Falcons

The Falcons responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Damien Byrd on the next play from scrimmage, and that still wasn’t the end of the scoring. Cincinnati then punted for the first time, and Avery Williams returned it 56 yards to set up a walk-off field goal going into halftime, as the Falcons trimmed the gap to 11 points.

The Bengals took their foot off the gas offensively in the second half, turning the ball over on downs at the Falcons’ 27-yard line on their first drive of the third quarter, but Burrow capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run the next possession, and that pretty much sealed the win.

The Falcons punted on all four of their drives in the second half.

Burrow finished with his 481 yards passing, but his dominant first half had him on pace to break the league’s single-game passing record of 554 yards, which Hall of Fame quarterback Norm Van Brocklin has held for 71 years. That record came on the opening day of the 1951 season with the L.A. Rams.

Tyler Boyd and Chase both topped 100 yards receiving for the game, and Tee Higgins was just shy of that mark with 93 yards on five catches. The Bengals haven’t had three receivers over 100 yards receiving in one game since 1990. Boyd led the way with a career-best 155 yards and one touchdown on eight catches, and Chase had 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

Atlanta finished with just 214 net yards of offense, including 107 yards on the ground and 124 yards passing for Mariota, who completed eight of 13 passes.