Burrow, Bengals taking different approach with QB’s rehab

Burrow was a full participant during the Bengals’ first of three scheduled mandatory minicamp practices Tuesday, a fairly tame session with a walkthrough installation period, individual drills and 7-on-7s that did not involve much deep passing.

“It’s a constant process,” Burrow said. “That’s what coming back from injury is. There are going to be good days and bad days and take it day-by-day. … I’ll be ready to go by the season.”

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and right tackle Trent Brown were in attendance Tuesday, the first practice either has been to while media has been present, but Chase only participated in the walkthrough at the beginning and watched everything else. Chase did not speak to media Tuesday.

Tee Higgins, who has not yet signed his franchise tag, was not present.

Burrow has been practicing throughout the offseason workout program, but the Bengals have scaled back his workload to give him a day off each week so as not to push him too hard. Coach Zac Taylor said last week he hadn’t been going two days straight at any point. Burrow has struggled in the past to dial it back but has come to understand the need to do so as he works back from yet another injury in his fifth season.

“That’s something we’re being more proactive about this year,” Burrow said. “We don’t have to be ready to go in the middle of June. We have to be ready to go early September through February. That’s how we’re attacking this offseason and this rehab plan and these practices and training camp. We’re attacking it like I want to be out there playing in February.”

Burrow said in the past he has pushed through pain while trying to come back from injury, but he is learning to listen to his body. Although he wasn’t making challenging throws Tuesday, he believes he could access his hardest passes in tight windows if needed.

His own “football mortality” has come to mind as Burrow thinks about getting through a season healthy following multiple injuries throughout his first four NFL seasons.

“It’s always hard to change your mindset when you’ve done it one way for so long and that’s gotten you to whether I’m at now,” Burrow said. “I feel really good about the player that I am, because of that work that I put in. Now, I feel like I’m transitioning more to listening to my body and making sure that I’m feeling 100 percent so I can go out and perform, and I’m not making these big leaps year-to-year. I feel really about where I’m at as far as how I’m going to play. Now it’s just about making sure my body is in the right place to be able to do that.”