Buffalo Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that “our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” and a few minutes later the Buffalo organization sent out a similar update on its Twitter feed.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills tweeted. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal, and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”