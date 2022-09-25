Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Bazelak-led Indiana

The Hoosiers (3-1) answered back on Connor Bazelak’s 19-yard TD pass to senior running back Josh Henderson, but Bryant’s second TD pass to Scott put Cincinnati ahead 24-10 with 4:33 left in the first half.

Bazelak, an Alter High School graduate, completed 31 of a school-record 66 pass attempts for 280 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Shaun Shivers rushed for 79 yards and a TD.

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Bryant was 17 of 21 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. It was the most passing yards for a Bearcats QB in the first half since Gunner Kiel had 302 against Houston in 2015.

Scott had three touchdown receptions in the first half giving him 10 for his career, all for more than 20 yards. It’s the first time in program history that a Bearcats player had three TD catches in a half.

Just before halftime, redshirt sophomore nose tackle Dominique Perry who scooped up a Bazelak fumble forced by Eric Phillips and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown to give the Bearcats a 38-10 lead at halftime. It was Perry’s first game after missing the previous three due to injury.

The Bearcats’ offense went dormant in the second half with an interception, six punts, and a failed fourth-down on their first eight possessions. Shivers’ career-long 47-yard TD run cut Cincinnati’s lead to 38-24 with 14:01 remaining. But the Hoosiers wouldn’t get any closer.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: Hoosiers third-string center Caleb Murphy started his second straight game after an emergency start in last week’s win over Western Kentucky when Zach Carpenter was injured in warmups. Backup Cameron Knight also is out injured.

Cincinnati: Bearcats coach Luke Fickell has been urging Bryant to take more chances downfield and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. He did that on Saturday with TD passes of 75, 34, and 32 yards. Bryant averaged 14 yards per completion.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At Nebraska next Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Tulsa next Saturday.