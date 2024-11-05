Browns trade DE Za’Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

The teams agreed on the deal hours before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, but Smith’s move has been rumored for weeks with the Browns in a tailspin and looking to acquire draft assets for what appears to be another rebuild.

The Lions (7-1), on the other hand, are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and were looking to bolster their pass rush after Hutchinson broke his leg.

Smith resigned as a free agent with the Browns in March. He was initially brought to Cleveland to help Myles Garrett up front.