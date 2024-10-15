Browns trade Amari Cooper to Bills

This season, he has 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns in six games for the Browns (1-5).

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two-plus seasons with us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said via a press release. “He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

In addition to Cooper, the Browns sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2025 to the Bills. Cleveland received a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2026.