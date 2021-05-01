Browns take fastest player in 2021 draft class in third round

Schwartz, who was the 91st pick overall, clocked a 4.26-second 40-yard dash during his pro day, which ranked as the best in this draft class and one of the top times ever for an NFL prospect.

The 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year as a senior in high school, Schwartz brings legit speed and quickness to the field and led the Tigers with 54 receptions for 636 yards in 10 games in 2020.