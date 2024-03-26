Browns DC, Marion Local head coach to be part of OSU Football Coaches Clinic

Explore Marion Local dynasty continues with state championship shutout

Lachey has been the radio color analyst for Buckeyes game since 1997. He was a an All-Big Ten and All-American offensive lineman at Ohio State before being selected in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He was a three-time All-Pro and won the Super Bowl before retiring after the 1995 season.

Goodwin has been the head coach of the Flyers since 1999 and led them to an unprecedented 14 state championships, including the last three seasons. They will enter 2024 on a 48-game winning streak after stomping Dalton 38-0 last December in the Division VII state championship game in Canton.

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is scheduled to be one of the featured speakers along with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and coordinators Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles.

Each member of the OSU coaching staff will give a positional presentation during the clinic, which starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, continue through Friday and conclude with the spring football game Saturday.

The program also will include a roundtable discussion featuring Centerville grad and Ohio State Varsity O Hall of Famer A.J. Hawk with fellow linebackers Bobby Carpenter, Anthony Schlegel and James Laurinaitis.

To register to attend or receive more information, contact OSU staffer Tim Hinton at hinton.49@osu.edu.