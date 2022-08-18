Boys Golf: Greenon seeking second straight OHC South title

Greenon placed 12th at the D-II district tournament at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

“It was a great experience,” Price ssid. “There were some really good teams there.”

They graduated two seniors in Ryan Perdue and Clay Minteer. The Knights return senior Cameron Cunningham and juniors Griffin Turner, Merrick Peterson and Derrick Ness. Turner earned All-OHC South first team honors, while Peterson was second team and Ness earned honorable mention.

Senior Evan Dearth, junior Colton Slater and freshmen Caden Rudy and Evan Spence round out the varsity roster.

The OHC will be strong again, Price said. Fairbanks, Greeneview and Southeastern all qualified for the districts last season. Greenon is 3-2 in the conference so far this season.

“They want to get back to districts, but we’ve got to take it one day at a time,” Price said. “We can’t forward ourselves onto the sectionals. We’ve got to go through the (OHC) gauntlet.”

Last year’s success motivated the Knights in the offseason, Price said. They spent the summer practicing at Locust Hills, he said.

“It’s a good bunch of kids to coach because they know the game and they know what they’re supposed to do and they do it,” Price said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Griffin Turner and Merrick Peterson, Greenon: The junior duo played a key role in last year’s OHC South title run. Turner was first team All-OHC South, while Peterson earned second team honors.

Kason Spears and Zack Mosier, Southeastern: Spears earned first-team All-OHC South Division honors, while Mosier earned second team honors last season.

Kegin Dotson, Kenton Ridge: The senior was a second team All-CBC Kenton Trail Division selection last season.

Carson Turner, Shawnee: The senior was a second team All-CBC Kenton Trail Division selection last season.

Mitchell Sin and Weston Mohler, Springfield: The pair each shot 80 at the recent Clark County Meet, earning All-Clark County First Team honors.