Boys basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state poll?

Sports
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

The top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107 1

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105 2

3. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 69 6

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-2 68 4

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18-2 57 5

6. Akr. SVSM 14-5 51 7

(tie) Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-3 51 3

8. Garfield Hts. 17-3 42 8

9. Pickerington Cent. 15-5 34 9

10. Wayne 17-4 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 20-0 113 1

2. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 103 2

3. Cin. Taft (1) 18-2 83 4

4. Sandusky 19-1 72 5

5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 18-2 64 3

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-4 56 6

7. Youngs. Ursuline 18-1 40 8

8. Zanesville Maysville 20-1 33 T8

9. Defiance 17-3 19 7

10. Carrollton 19-2 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 15-4 97 1

2. Minford (2) 19-1 88 2

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-3 75 4

4. Miami East (1) 20-2 65 3

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-3 56 5

6. Malvern 20-1 55 8

7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 49 6

8. Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 36 T10

9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 18-2 32 NR

10. Worthington Christian 17-3 25 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Greeneview (1) 14. Youngs. Liberty 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (11) 21-0 117 1

2. Jackson Center 21-1 104 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 86 3

4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 63 5

5. Russia 19-3 62 4

6. Troy Christian 19-3 49 8

(tie) Lowellville 19-1 49 7

8. Marion Local 17-4 43 6

9. Ft. Loramie 16-6 16 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 17-4 12 10

(tie) Kalida 16-4 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

