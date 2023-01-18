Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked?

4. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11-1 57

5. Fairfield 12-2 56

6. Cin. Elder 12-1 51

7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12-2 47

8. Pickerington Cent. 10-4 41

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 12-2 36

10. Garfield Hts. 12-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 26. Akr. Hoban 23. Pickerington N. 21. Huber Hts. Wayne 20. Can. Glenoak 16. Green 14. Cin. Princeton 12.

DIVISION II

1. Chaminade Julienne (10) 14-1 142

2. Cols. Bishop Ready (5) 13-0 108

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. 10-2 85

4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 11-1 73

5. Cin. Taft 13-2 63

6. Defiance 12-1 56

7. Sandusky 11-1 43

8. Parma Hts. Holy Name 12-0 34

9. Rossford 10-2 32

10. Cin. Woodward 10-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tippecanoe 22. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20. Alliance 18. Youngs. Ursuline 17. Dunbar 14. Shelby 13. Akr. Buchtel 12.

DIVISION III

1. Miami East (6) 14-1 118

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3) 9-4 68

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-1 68

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 10-3 64

5. Preble Shawnee (1) 13-2 54

6. Minford 11-1 52

7. Martins Ferry 12-0 44

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-0 43

9. Malvern (1) 12-1 38

10. Cols. Africentric (1) 11-3 33

(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway 11-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 28. Greeneview (1) 26. Cin. Madeira 24. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. (1) 23. Gahanna Cols. Academy (1) 17. Ashland Crestview 14. Youngs. Liberty 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 13-0 125

2. Leesburg Fairfield 11-0 91

3. Jackson Center (2) 12-1 89

4. Russia 13-1 85

5. Convoy Crestview 11-1 75

6. Hamler Patrick Henry 12-1 64

7. Cornerstone Christian 12-1 48

8. Marion Local 9-2 41

9. Caldwell 10-2 30

10. Mogadore 11-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lowellville 22. Cin. Christian (1) 20. Warren JFK 15. Stewart Federal Hocking 15. Ft. Loramie 12. Troy Christian 12.