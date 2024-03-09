Boys basketball: Cougar Country headed to UD Arena

“To walk on that court for the first time, it’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” said Kenton Ridge senior Bryce Smith. “That’s what we’ve all wanted.”

“It’s going to be big,” said Cougars sophomore Xavier White.

Kenton Ridge beat Dayton Dunbar 45-42 in a D-II district semifinal thriller on Tuesday at Trotwood-Madison to advance to a district final game — a goal the Cougars have been chasing all season.

“It was just a great game,” said Cougars coach Brian Smith. “We’re so excited. Our fans have been tremendous. It’s just been a great week.”

The Cougars have accomplished several other big goals this season. Kenton Ridge earned a share of their first Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division since 2009. The squad also improved to 20-5 with its win over Dunbar, the program’s first 20-win season since 1991.

The program has worked hard to keep improving over the past two seasons, Brian Smith said, especially its group of six seniors. The majority of the class saw limited varsity action as sophomores, but have gone 33-15 over the last two seasons.

This year, the Cougars have won several key games this season, including victories over Springfield, Indian Lake and Urbana, among others.

“We talked all year about putting us on the map and I think we’ve done that,” Brian Smith said. “People have taken notice. We had a couple big wins here early with the last two and this one is just amazing. … (Playing in a district final) probably wasn’t even entering their minds a year or two ago.”

The Cougars advanced to the district final with wins over Bellbrook, Oakwood and Dunbar — who combined for 34 victories overall. The D-II Southwest District North sectional included several state-ranked squads including Kettering Alter (ninth) and Tippecanoe (10th).

“This sectional is as hard as it gets,” Brian Smith said.

Kenton Ridge will face a tough task against Wyoming, which finished the season ranked sixth in D-II. The Cowboys, who lost to Chaminade Julienne in a district final last season, won the Cincinnati Hills League for the second straight year.

They’re led by three sophomores averaging double figures — Kellen Wiley (15.1), Devin Evans (14.2) and Darren Gray (10.6) — and two 6-foot-7 post players in junior Alex Lowe and sophomore Carlyle Billingsley. The young Cowboys roster has just one senior in Deuce Wiley.

While the Cougars have already made history, they don’t want the season to end anytime soon.

“We’re going to give Wyoming everything we’ve got,” Brian Smith said. “I know they’re a good team. We haven’t seen a lot of them being out of Cincinnati. They’ve gotten this far so they’re obviously good and I think we’re pretty good too. We’re going to give them everything we can.”