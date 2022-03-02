Boys basketball: Catholic Central wins D-VI district title

“It’s everything,” Young said. “It’s a great feeling. We definitely knew what the atmosphere was going to be like. It definitely gave us a bit of an advantage.”

The Irish will face defending state champion Botkins (24-2) in a regional semifinal game on Tuesday, March 8, at Kettering’s Trent Arena.

Jackson Center senior Carson Regula had a game-high 16 points and Nolan Fark added 12 for the Tigers (19-7), who lost in the district finals for the second straight season.

The Irish jumped out to a 24-20 halftime lead. The Tigers cut the lead to one point at 27-26 on a bucket by Regula, but a 3-pointer by Catholic Central’s Patrick Kavanagh gave the Irish a four-point lead it would never relinquish.

“Kavanagh is one of those kids that when he’s feeling it, he’s going to shoot it,” Detling said. “I knew that when he caught it in rhythm, he was in that zone.”

Kavanagh’s 3-pointer sparked a key 10-2 run that gave the Irish a 35-28 lead after three quarters. The Irish shot 62 percent from the field, hitting four 3-pointers and went 7-for-9 from the free throw line. The Tigers shot 35.7 percent from the field, including 2-for-10 from the 3-point line.

“Playing a Shelby County team, no lead is really ever secure,” Detling said. “I was so proud of the guys, especially our defense. I thought that when we needed big stops, we came up big.”

The Irish’s goal was to get to 40 points against a physical, methodical Tigers team. They took a 10-point lead at 41-31 on a layup by Young with about three minutes remaining.

“We knew if we got to 40, we’d have a good shot at it,” Detling said. “I even said that during one of the timeouts. I’m just so proud of them. They never once gave up and fought to the very end.”

The Irish will set their sights on Botkins (24-2), which beat Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73-39 in the second of three games at UD Arena.

“They’re big and they’re deep,” Detling said. “They know how to win. They know what it takes. We’ll enjoy this victory tonight and get ready for them.”