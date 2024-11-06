Big Ten teams claim top 2 spots in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Explore 2 big changes have Buckeyes back on track

Georgia is No. 3 followed by Miami (Fla.), Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU and Notre Dame.

Alabama is 11th followed by Boise State, but the raw rankings don’t tell the full story anymore.

This season the playoff expands to 12 teams, and the top 12 teams will not automatically be in the final field or be seeded where they are ranked when the bracket is determined.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded Nos. 1-4 and receive a first-round bye while seeds 5-12 will play each other in the first round. The higher-seeded teams will play host in their first round games that will be played the weekend before Christmas.

Additionally, the highest-rated conference champion from a non-power conference (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12) will receive an automatic bid.

The quarterfinals are set for New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve while the semifinals will be Jan. 9 and 10.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be hosted by traditional bowls while the National Championship Game is set for Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

As an example of how the bracket will differ from the rankings, BYU is ranked ninth, but the Cougars would be the fourth seed as the champion of the Big 12.

With Oregon projected to win the Big Ten, Ohio State could not be seeded higher than fifth.

In that case, the Buckeyes would host Boise State in this version of the rankings.

The winner of that game would then play BYU at a neutral site.

Much will change over the next month, particularly with several teams having to play each other.

Ohio State is set to play host to Indiana on Nov. 23, and the winner of that game is likely to face Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 7.