Big Ten Media Days: Ryan Day says Buckeyes are ‘edgy’ this offseason

“But that first game being a night game is – I mean, how else do you cut it? It’s going to be electric, and our guys know that. So there’s a little bit of urgency about them, and there’s going to be this preseason.

“Last year we started on the road at Minnesota, and that was a big conference game on the road with a very inexperienced team. So we had to play well in that game. That’s similar this year. Now we’re at home and a little bit more experienced team, but the plan’s going to be the same. We’ve got to play really good football in that first game.

“I think, when you look at our season, we have to have competitive stamina. We have to play really good at the beginning of the year, and we’ve got to play really good at the end of the year. That’s the challenge of being Ohio State — you’ve got to win them all. So competitive stamina is one of the things we’ve been talking about as a team.”