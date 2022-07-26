springfield-news-sun logo
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren expects College Football Playoff to expand

INDIANAPOLIS -- Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren kicked off Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday with a long address that included his viewpoint on several major issues unfolding within college athletics.

He said he “100 percent” supports expansion of the College Football Playoff, but he stopped short of predicting how many teams will make a future version of the postseason.

He did state support for keeping the bowls involved and his desire to have multiple media partners involved with a future iteration of the playoff, which is currently broadcast entirely by ESPN/ABC.

Warren said meetings will take place in September and October to discuss the future of the playoff, and Ohio State president Kristina Johnson will represent the Big Ten in those meetings as the conference’s presidential representative.

“She was a student-athlete herself at Stanford,” Warren said of Johnson. “She’s a business woman, has over 100 patents. An incredible leader. So to be able to get her ideas as far as what format is best, I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

