Bengals work out several veterans, sign running back

Bengals coach Zac Taylor spoke in a routine press conference Monday but said he could not confirm anything at that time.

Brightwell played two games with the Cleveland Browns this season but did not have any carries and was waived on Oct. 1. He originally was a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2021 and spent his first three seasons with them, appearing in 37 games and recording 164 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries.

The 25-year-old has mostly been a special teamer in his career, logging 640 special teams snaps and 34 kickoff returns. He can help the Bengals in that aspect, especially if Charlie Jones remains impacted by his groin injury, but he also adds much-needed depth at running back, where Chase Brown is carrying the load with Zack Moss on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Cincinnati acquired Khalil Herbert from the Bears last week ahead of the trade deadline but he bobbled the exchange on his first carry Thursday in a 35-34 loss at Baltimore. Brown had a critical fumble — his second lost fumble this year — that proved to be a game-changing momentum swing for the Ravens.

Brightwell doesn’t have any fumbles.

Fournette, a seven-year veteran, has been available since the Bills released him in January after playing in just two regular-season games and earning a 59.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He has 4,510 career rushing yards and 34 touchdowns and also caught 312 passes for 2,219 yards and seven scores.

Howard, a four-time Pro Bowler with eight years of NFL experience, would have been a key addition for the Bengals, who have struggled at the cornerback spot, particularly since Dax Hill tore his ACL.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cincinnati made Howard an offer after the free-agent defensive back worked out for the team Monday, but he declined. Garafolo reported Howard will continue to train at home and await his next opportunity.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since he was released by the Dolphins in March. He missed time late last season with a foot injury, but reportedly sent a letter to NFL teams in April notifying them he’d been fully cleared for football activities.

Howard has recorded 29 career interceptions with 95 passes defensed over 100 career games – all with the Dolphins, who made him a second-round draft pick in 2016. However, he saw a dropoff in performances in recent years, finishing each of the past two seasons with Pro Football Focus grades of 58.4 in 2022 and 55.1 in 2023. He also had some off-field issues with a family lawsuit.

The Bengals need help of some kind, though.

Cam Taylor-Britt seems to have regressed from what could have been a Pro Bowl season last year prior to a December injury sidelining him four weeks, and DJ Turner has been up and down his first two seasons.

“Consistency,” Taylor said Monday when asked what is lacking from the cornerback room. “I think that’s the biggest thing. That’s how I felt last week and how I feel today is just the consistency from snap to snap.”

