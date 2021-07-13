Bengals set to welcome fans back to training camp

Fans are invited to a special “Back Together Saturday” event July 31 at Paul Brown Stadium, and a more limited crowd will be able to attend practices Aug. 7-8 on the practice fields just west of the stadium.

The “Back Together Saturday” event will include several free family-friendly activities such as inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with Who Dey and a Ben-Gals Cheer Zone. Admission and parking around Paul Brown Stadium will be free, but fans must have a mobile ticket to enter the stadium, available at Bengals.com/camp.