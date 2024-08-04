Bengals veteran tackle cleared for practice

After Jonah Williams departed in free agency, the Bengals signed Brown to a one-year deal in March but Taylor said he told Brown during that process the team might still draft an offensive tackle to develop. They ended up selecting Amarius Mims in the first round, No. 18, overall, and the expectation was Mims would be learning behind Trent Brown and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Trent Brown missed several weeks of the voluntary offseason workouts, and that gave Mims a chance to work with the first-team offense and perhaps speed up his learning curve. With Brown on the Non-Football Injury list through the first eight practices of training camp, Mims also has benefited from those reps and now the real competition is set to begin whenever Brown starts practicing.

Brown declined a request for an interview after practice, noting he had to go to the trainers’ room.

This is the fourth straight year the Bengals will have a new starting right tackle, last having consistency at the position when since Bobby Hart held the job from 2018 through 2020.