Bengals trade up in Round 2, draft defensive back

Cincinnati traded the 63rd pick and the 209th pick (sixth round) to the Buffalo Bills in order to draaft Taylor-Britt at No. 60 overall. This was the fifth time in the last six drafts the Bengals have made a trade in the second round.

Taylor-Britt was a second team All-Big Ten selection the past two years and recorded 51 tackles, three for loss, one sack, 12 passes defensed and one interception in 2021.