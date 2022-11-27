springfield-news-sun logo
Bengals topple Tennessee for third straight win

Sports
12 minutes ago

Don’t look now, but the Cincinnati Bengals are on a roll.

The Bengals won their third straight game Sunday, scoring a 20-16 win at Tennessee to improve to 7-4.

Joe Burrow passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 114 yards. Burrow’s 27-yard TD pass to Higgins with 13:42 to play broke a 13-all tie.

Tennessee got a field goal with 6:07 to play to cut the margin to 20-16. The Titans stopped the Bengals inside the 20 inside two minutes to force an Evan McPherson field-goal attempt. But Tennessee (7-4) was flagged for a personal foul on the attempt, which gave the Bengals an automatic first down and allowed them to run out the clock.

Samaje Perine rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals in place of Joe Mixon, who did not play because of a concussion suffered last week.

McPherson booted two field goals for Cincinnati, which has won two straight on the road.

The Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

