Voting begins for 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor

The Cincinnati Bengals will induct two more players into their Ring of Honor this year. The voting process opens today for season ticket members and suite holders.
The Bengals Ring of Honor, which was created in 2021, recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition.
This year’s ballot features 13 former players: kicker Jim Breech, running backs James Brooks and Corey Dillon, wide receivers Cris Collinsworth and Chad Johnson, quarterback Boomer Esiason, safety David Fulcher, nose tackle Tim Krumrie, offensive guards Dave Lapham and Max Montoya, cornerback/return specialist Lemar Parrish, tight end Bob Trumpy and linebacker Reggie Williams.
Voting will continue through June 9 on the official Bengals app.
The two inductees who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor. The induction ceremony will take place during a home game to be announced later this summer.
Brown, the founder and first head coach of both the Bengals and Cleveland Browns, and Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz were selected by the organization as the first two members when the creation of the Ring of Honor was announced. They were later joined by Riley and Ken Anderson through the voting process to make up a four-person inaugural class in 2021. Willie Anderson and Curtis were voted into the 2022 class.
The voting process to induct new honorees remains unchanged and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals. Season ticket members and suite holders will receive an email with details on how to vote.
