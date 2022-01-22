Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bengals-Titans pregame: No significant players inactive for either team

The Nissan Stadium is seen before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
The Nissan Stadium is seen before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
33 minutes ago

NASHVILLE -- The Cincinnati Bengals enter their AFC divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans with almost everyone available from the active roster.

Going into the weekend, wide receiver Stanley Morgan was the only questionable player with a hamstring injury, and he is among the six inactives Saturday.

Fellow wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive end Wyatt Ray are the other players who will not be active for the game.

Titans running back Derrick Henry was activated to the roster Friday and is expected to play a big role for his team.

The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, as the Bengals are seeking the franchise’s first road playoff win. They are 0-7 in road games during the postseason and also have lost their two Super Bowl appearances at neutral sites.

Cincinnati ended a 31-year drought of no playoff wins last week when the Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card round.

Tennessee, as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, had a bye last week and enters the game fresh. The Titans’ only questionable player was defensive lineman Teair Tart, and he is inactive Saturday along with wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashaan Evans, offensive linemanDillon Radunz and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.

In Other News
1
Bengals at Titans: Everything you need to know about today’s playoff...
2
Boys basketball: Cedarville upsets Catholic Central
3
NFL Playoffs: 5 storylines to watch in Bengals-Titans
4
Burrow has been an ‘incredible leader’ since his playing days at Athens
5
High school football: Troy taps state championship winner for head...

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top