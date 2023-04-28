Bengals take Clemson defensive end with first-round pck

CINCINNATI – The Bengals added some depth to the pass rush with their first-round draft pick, taking Clemson edge defender Myles Murphy at No. 28 overall during the opening night of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Murphy earned first-team all-ACC honors in 2022 by tying for the team lead with 6.5 sacks in 13 games with 11 starts. He finished with 40 tackles, 11 for loss and two pass breakups.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Murphy has excellent size and traits. He’s been consistently productive in impact categories for the last three years and plays with good motor and first-step quickness. He’s the first defensive lineman the Bengals have selected in the first round since Justin Smith in 2001.
The Bengals were among the bottom five in the league in sack total last season with 30.0 sacks and middle of the pack in pressures, and coach Zac Taylor said that was an area they saw they could improve.
Murphy will join the defensive end rotation behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said.
“He’ll be in the rotation right away,” Anarumo said. “We play a lot of defensive linemen so he’ll jump right in there and back up Sam and Trey and get right in there, like I said, in the mix of those guys and in the third-down rush package and whatever we come up with there.”
The Bengals had met with Murphy a couple times, including during a visit to Cincinnati, and Taylor said the staff didn’t expect him to be available at No. 28. Around the 20th pick, the conversations about him picked up, Taylor said.
“This wasn’t a scenario we thought would play out, to be quite honest with you,” Taylor said. “I didn’t think Myles Murphy would be there.”
