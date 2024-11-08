Bengals suffer devastating loss to Ravens: Social media reacts

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) reaches for an incomplete pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) reaches for an incomplete pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Sports
By
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Bengals failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion with 38 seconds left in a 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a touchdown pass to get the Bengals within a point. The Bengals elected to go for two, rather than kick, and Burrow’s pass to Tanner Hudson was incomplete.

The Bengals led 21-7 in the third quarter and were in control of the game, but a Chase Brown fumble ignited the Ravens, who scored 21 straight points to take the lead.

Cincinnati fell to 4-6. Baltimore improved to 7-3.

Here’s a sample of the reaction on X (formerly Twitter):

In Other News
1
Purdue at Ohio State: What to know about Saturday’s game
2
Bengals at Ravens: 5 things to know about tonight’s showdown
3
MORE DETAILS: Pete Rose memorial scheduled for this weekend in...
4
Springfield grad fills it up in season-opening loss at Ohio State
5
In midst of Burton’s benching, Ja’Marr Chase recalls his own rookie...

About the Author