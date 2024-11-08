Bengals suffer devastating loss to Ravens: Social media reacts

The Cincinnati Bengals failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion with 38 seconds left in a 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a touchdown pass to get the Bengals within a point. The Bengals elected to go for two, rather than kick, and Burrow’s pass to Tanner Hudson was incomplete.
The Bengals led 21-7 in the third quarter and were in control of the game, but a Chase Brown fumble ignited the Ravens, who scored 21 straight points to take the lead.
Cincinnati fell to 4-6. Baltimore improved to 7-3.
Here’s a sample of the reaction on X (formerly Twitter):
FINAL: Ravens 35, #Bengals 34— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 8, 2024
The Bengals keep finding heartbreaking, nearly impossible ways to lose big games.
We can dissect the end all we want, the errors that made this loss happen were self-inflicted by Cincinnati.
Going for two was absolutely the correct call.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) November 8, 2024
The game never should’ve come to that.
Damn. What a game.— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 8, 2024
If you've missed the Bengals games this season, this is how they've all gone.
One play short.
Announcers making it extremely clear the Bengals just got robbed of this game— Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) November 8, 2024
#Bengals go for 2 just three days after the #Buccaneers played for OT and lost. No flag on defensive holding or forcible contact to Joe Burrow’s head. #Ravens sweep the season series. pic.twitter.com/Ug8ThcNa0Z— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2024
Can the NFL make the bengals and ravens play each other 17 times a year— IcyVert (@IcyVert) November 8, 2024
Quick recap of what we just watched.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 8, 2024
▪️Joe Burrow: 427 yards, 4 TDs
▪️Ja’Marr Chase: 11 recs, 264 yards, 3 TDs
Burrow should be an MVP candidate.
Chase should be an OPOY candidate.
Instead, the Bengals just lost to the Ravens 35-34 and are 4-6.
The front office owns this. https://t.co/tzd3yAFVbe
Two, TWO, missed calls on the Bengals 2 point conversion.— Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) November 8, 2024
NFL officiating is a joke. This crew should never work another game.
I respect the Bengals decision to go for 2.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 8, 2024
On the road you go for 2, at home you play for overtime!
Scared money don’t make no money!
S/o to Al Michaels for saying it. We shouldn't be talking about officiating after a game like that, and too often we are.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2024
I have sympathy for the officials. The game is SO fast and hard to decipher from the ground. NFL can fix a lot of this by further empowering Replay Assist.
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are playing the best seasons of their NFL careers and the Bengals can’t even get to .500. Something has to change. This is unbelievable. You’re wasting the best season for your two biggest stars.— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) November 8, 2024
I’m sick about this. The Cincinnati Bengals have the best QB and best WR in the NFL this season and are 4-6.— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) November 8, 2024
Bengals ownership, Duke Tobin and coaching have wasted this season.
About the Author