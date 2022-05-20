Bengals sign two more draft picks

Hill, selected at No. 31 overall, played in 33 career games with 23 starts for the Wolverines, accumulating 151 career tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 20 total passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He was named an All-Big Ten first teamer in 2021, twice an Academic All-Big Ten Conference player and he also was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, as well as Michigan’s Rookie of the Year on defense in 2019.

Taylor-Britt, the Bengals’ second-round pick out of the University of Nebraska, played in 42 career games for the Cornhuskers and accumulated 140 tackles, nine for losses, 2.5 sacks six interceptions, 27 total passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Anderson was a three-time team captain as a safety for Toledo, and he was named first-team All-MAC last season. Over his collegiate career, he played in 55 games (27 starts) and recorded 237 tackles, 19 total pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Gunter was the Bengals’ final pick of the draft after trading away a sixth-round pick. He hails from Coastal Carolina University, where he played in 48 games for the Chanticleers and totaled 174 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and five total passes defensed.