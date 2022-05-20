Bengals sign two more draft picks

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed four of their six draft picks this week.
First-rounder Dax Hill, a safety out of Michigan, put pen to paper on his rookie contract Wednesday, fifth-round pick Tycen Anderson signed Thursday, and second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt and seventh-round pick Jeff Gunter both signed Friday.
That leaves defensive lineman Zach Carter (third round) and offensive lineman Cordell Volson (fourth round) as the team’s only two draft picks still unsigned.
Cincinnati’s draft picks got on the field with the veterans for the first time Monday after a rookie minicamp last week. The team also has 16 college free agents participating in the offseason workout program.
“They are probably feeling their way through things a little bit,” but like I’ve always said, we’ve got a good group of veterans that are very welcoming to these guys,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday when asked how the rookies settled in. “So, it’s been good to get them back in team meetings as a group and see all the new faces and get a chance to introduce themselves. So that part’s been good.”
Hill, selected at No. 31 overall, played in 33 career games with 23 starts for the Wolverines, accumulating 151 career tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 20 total passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He was named an All-Big Ten first teamer in 2021, twice an Academic All-Big Ten Conference player and he also was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, as well as Michigan’s Rookie of the Year on defense in 2019.
Taylor-Britt, the Bengals’ second-round pick out of the University of Nebraska, played in 42 career games for the Cornhuskers and accumulated 140 tackles, nine for losses, 2.5 sacks six interceptions, 27 total passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Anderson was a three-time team captain as a safety for Toledo, and he was named first-team All-MAC last season. Over his collegiate career, he played in 55 games (27 starts) and recorded 237 tackles, 19 total pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Gunter was the Bengals’ final pick of the draft after trading away a sixth-round pick. He hails from Coastal Carolina University, where he played in 48 games for the Chanticleers and totaled 174 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and five total passes defensed.
