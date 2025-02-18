Bengals sign punter to contract extension

Rehkow, who will be a second-year player in 2025, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent during the 2024 offseason. He played in all 17 games as a rookie and punted 53 times for 2,603 yards, setting single-season franchise records for gross punting average (49.1) and net average (42.9) and leading all rookies in those categories.

Rehkow originally was competing with Robbins for the job after a tough rookie season for the 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan. A hip flexor injury sidelined Robbins in the midst of training camp, and he started the season on injured reserve but eventually was waived the day after coming off that list.

By then, Rehkow was impressing with his booming punts. In his NFL debut on Sept. 8 against New England, Rehkow set an NFL single-game record with 64.5 yards per punt (minimum four attempts) and set a team record for longest punt (80 yards).

Rehkow was one of 23 players from the 2024 roster set to become free agents this year when the new league calendar begins March 12. NFL teams are now able to designate Franchise or Transition Players, starting Tuesday and up through 4 p.m. March 4.

Reports on Monday indicate the Bengals are planning to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second straight year to at least keep him under their control for a possible new deal or trade. The Bengals have not announced that decision.