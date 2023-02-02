X
Bengals running back Joe Mixon accused of aggravated menacing

Sports
By Taylor Weiter, WCPO.com
56 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged with aggravated menacing.

According to an affidavit, Mixon pointed a firearm at a woman and said, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’ (sic) get me.”

The offense happened on Jan. 21, the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. When he was in college, Mixon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face.

In a statement, the Bengals said, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

WCPO is a news partner of Cox First Media.

