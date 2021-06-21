springfield-news-sun logo
Bengals’ Ring of Honor induction set for Thursday Night Football game

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Paul Brown photographed in 1972. Brown founded the Cleveland Browns and then went on to found the Cincinnati Bengals. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

Sports | 6 minutes ago
By John Boyle

The Cincinnati Bengals will induct the first Ring of Honor class on Sept. 20, during a Thursday Night Football game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.

The inaugural Ring of Honor class will include Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz and two former players selected by season ticket holders. The ballot featured 17 nominees. The Bengals will announce the two additional inductees in late July.

The Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and invididuals who have played a signficant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. The Ring of Honor will be displayed on the East facade inside PBS.

