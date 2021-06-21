Bengals’ Ring of Honor induction set for Thursday Night Football game

Explore Bengals to honor greats with Ring of Honor

The inaugural Ring of Honor class will include Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz and two former players selected by season ticket holders. The ballot featured 17 nominees. The Bengals will announce the two additional inductees in late July.

The Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and invididuals who have played a signficant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. The Ring of Honor will be displayed on the East facade inside PBS.