Bengals re-sign offensive lineman

14 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday re-signed unrestricted free agent guard Max Scharping to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Scharping, 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, spent the 2022 season with the Bengals after they acquired him on waivers prior to the season. He played in 14 regular-season games and started all three playoff games last season at right guard for the injured Alex Cappa.

Scharping, 26, originally was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. He spent his first three seasons with the Texans.

