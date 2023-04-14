Bengals re-sign free agent tight end Drew Sample

BreakingNews
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
20 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back one of their free agent tight ends after all.

While Hayden Hurst departed for Carolina, and Cincinnati made the decision to move on from Mitchell Wilcox, the Bengals on Friday re-signed unrestricted free agent Drew Sample to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Sample had attended a workout with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, according to the league wire.

A fifth-year player, Sample was the Bengals’ second-round pick out of the University of Washington in 2019, but he played in just two games last season because of a knee injury and it seemed the Bengals were moving on after weeks passed and Sample remained unsigned.

Sample played in 44 regular-season games with 25 starts, recording 58 catches for 458 yards and one touchdown, and he’s been best known for his blocking out of the backfield.

The Bengals now have three experienced options at tight end with the recent addition of free agent Irv Smith Jr. joining returning backup tight end Devin Asiasi.

