Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

Adam Zimmer died on Monday, according to his sister’s post on Instagram. He was 38. A cause of death was not provided, but Zimmer’s sister said his passing was unexpected.

Adam Zimmer was the co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before joining the Bengals staff this year. Adam was on the Vikings coaching staff with his father, Mike. Mike was the Bengals defensive coordinator from 2008-2013.