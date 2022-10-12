Bengals left tackle hopes to play Sunday despite dislocated kneecap

Adrenaline took over, he said, being a Sunday night game against a divisional opponent on the road, and he felt like he “had to be out there.” He was sore Monday, and is expected to be limited throughout the week.

“It’s like a matter of trying to take it day by day, and I’m in treatment all the time, just trying to get it feeling good so I can go on Sunday. That’s all I can do right now,” Williams said

This week’s game is a big one for the Bengals offense as it tries to find some consistency. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will make their return to the Superdome for the first time since helping LSU win the 2019 college national championship there.

Burrow called the Superdome “a place that holds a lot of good memories” for him. He laughed at the reminder of the photo captured of him still in full uniform, sitting on a couch and smoking a cigar after winning the title – because he didn’t know a photographer was right there.

“I’m excited to go back, excited to see all fans that supported me but they aren’t going to be cheering for us this time,” Burrow said.

Burrow spent two years in Baton Rouge, but for Chase, the Bayou is home. Born in Harvey, La., he played at Archbishop Rummel High School in the suburbs of New Orleans, about 15 minutes from the Superdome.

Chase said he always dreamed of one day playing NFL games there with no particular team. However, he downplayed the return because he said he didn’t want to hype it up too much.

“It shouldn’t feel any different,” said Chase, who has 15 tickets to give to family and friends to attend. “It’s just another game. I’m just playing at home in front of my family and friends, that’s all. It will be exciting to play in front of those guys. That’s why emotions will probably be high, but that’s probably it.”

Chase is still looking for another big performance. After recording 129 yards on 10 catches in the season opener, he hasn’t been close to those numbers since. Chase has played in the Superdome twice, including a loss there in high school, but the Bengals haven’t played there since 2014.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team will use the new indoor practice bubble for the first time Friday to help prepare for Sunday’s game, something he wasn’t expecting to be able to do until the weather gets colder in November. The facility was completed earlier than anticipated.

Burrow said the environment there will be tough, but the key will be the communication.

“At the end of the day it’s a must win game for us,” Burrow said. “We got to go out there and execute the way we need to and get back on the right track.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m., Ch. 7, 12; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7