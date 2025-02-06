Bengals’ Hendrickson eager to get contract situation resolved before season

Explore 5 players Bengals could take in first round of NFL Draft

The four-time Pro Bowler went on to lead the league with 17.5 sacks and proved himself worthy of a raise. Whether the parties can come to an agreement on a new contract remains to be seen.

“There’s a time and place,” Hendrickson said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think the offseason is a good spot to kind of address these issues that do come up, and during the season when you’re talking about OTAs or camp, you don’t want to become a distraction for the team because inevitably the goal is to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati. What that looks like this season, if it’s something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati. If it’s something that helps the Bengals win a Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, whether I’m there or not.”

Duke Tobin has been speaking about contract extensions..



"I would have preferred to hear about this differently than my dad texting me a tweet..



Obviously the table is being set..



I love to play football and I love for my play to do the talking" ~ Trey Hendrickson #PMSLive https://t.co/1vudxJtMjk pic.twitter.com/V8h18NLgh6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2025

Even Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Hendrickson earned a raise through his play last season when asked last week at the Senior Bowl about the likelihood of Hendrickson getting an extension.

In an interview with The Enquirer, Tobin called Hendrickson “an important part that played well” for the Bengals, but said the organization can’t pay everyone.

“We can’t have guys at the top of the payroll in every position, right?” Tobin said. “We’ll do what we can. We’ll do what we what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. It’s not giving anybody an extension. It’s agreeing with somebody on an extension. Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension? He has and we were cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is what is to be determined.”

Hendrickson apparently had not had any conversations yet with the Bengals front office and said on the Pat McAfee Show that he was surprised to learn of Tobin’s comments from his dad.

“I would’ve preferred to have heard it differently than my dad texting me a Tweet,” Hendrickson said when McAfee asked him about Tobin’s comments. “That would have been great to figure it out that way, but obviously, the table is being set in that way. I just love to play football, and I love for my play to do the talking. At the end of the day, I think the chips will fall where they will be, and whatever happens, I want to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati.”

Hendrickson would like a resolution, through a trade or long-term extension, sooner than later.