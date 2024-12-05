Bengals’ Burrow brushes aside questions about Batmobile purchase

Explore Bengals linebacker likely out for season with knee injury

On Thursday, in his first press conference since the episode aired Tuesday, Burrow was asked about the Batmobile purchase, but he wanted nothing to do with those questions.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Burrow said, pausing for a subject change or other question before smiling and finishing his thought. “That’s the answer you get.”

"Have I told you I bought a BatMobile?" 😂 @JoeyB#HardKnocks In Season with the AFC North on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/PxJJdDkhqx — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2024

According to reports, the Tumbler isn’t considered street legal, which could explain Burrow’s hesitation to talk about it, but the showy car purchase came as a surprise to those who see Burrow as a quiet, mild-mannered leader.

Burrow did share he has never driven a Batmobile, and the only “cool” cars he has driven have been his own.

“I wouldn’t really say I’ve driven anything crazy,” he said.

Coach Zac Taylor did not watch the episode, but the news of the Batmobile spread quickly around Paycor Stadium and Taylor said he would be interested in seeing the vehicle.

“That’s like the only comic book/movie I ever really watched or enjoyed, quite frankly, and so, yeah, maybe I’ll take a peek,” Taylor said when asked if he would want a ride in the Batmobile. “If he wants to pull it up and we all go out there and take a team picture in front of it or something.”

Burrow also didn’t watch “Hard Knocks” but made a little dig at how his conversation with Higgins ended up on the show without his knowledge. Players are wearing microphones each day HBO cameras are on site, and Burrow apparently wasn’t aware one of them picked that up.

The fifth-year quarterback said he is just trying to be his normal self while the “Hard Knocks” crews are around this month for the AFC North “behind-the-scenes” series.

“I’m just trying to ignore it as much as I can and not changing anything about how I act or my process or the things I say and trust the people that are watched on the videos not to put things out that I wouldn’t want out and put things out that I do and hopefully make me look good,” Burrow said.