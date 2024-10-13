Bengals at Giants: 5 things to know about Sunday night’s game

The Bengals have lost four games by a combined 15 points, including twice on walk-off field goals, but while they can’t seem to get over the hump, the Giants have been heating up with two wins in their last three, including last week at Seattle.

Here are five things to know about the game Sunday night:

1. Defense has to step up

The players on the Bengals’ defense don’t need to be called out by their teammates on the other side of the ball to know they haven’t been holding up their end of the bargain. Players have not been pointing fingers and passing around blame among their slow, but while the offense has been one of the best in the league, the defense has been close to the worst.

Germaine Pratt said there’s no elaborate message from the Bengals’ defensive captains this week as they try to get things turned around.

“We’ve got to step up our play,” Pratt said. “If we get more opportunities for Joe (Burrow) to get the ball back, we’re going to win more games. We’ve just got to get stops. Just do your job better.”

The Giants are averaging just 17.8 points per game (ranked 27th), but they put up 29 points on Seattle last week without first-round draft pick Malik Nabers, and the Daniel Jones-led offense seems to be picking up steam.

Cincinnati has allowed 29.0 points per game and 365.4 yards of offense.

2. Defensive line back to full strength

Sheldon Rankins was a full participant Friday for the first time since he injured his hamstring in the Week 2 loss at Kansas City, and he is ready to go Sunday. Joseph Ossai also was back to full participation after being limited earlier in the week by a shoulder issue, so the defensive line appears back to full strength for the first time this season.

Pratt believes that will be the key to helping the defense get back on track, as the lack of continuity has impacted everyone. The Bengals are trying to improve the run defense and get more pressure on the quarterback, and that starts up front.

“Obviously, it starts up front with anything run or pass and we know obviously, we have one of the best pass rushers in the game (Trey Hendrickson), and we got a great front four when they’re all healthy, but they haven’t been,” Pratt said. “But now that they’re starting to get back and we feel confident.”

New York could be missing running back Devin Singletary, who was sidelined last week because of a groin injury and remained limited all week, but in his absence Tyrone Tracy, a rookie fifth-round pick, took charge and ran for 129 yards on 18 carries in the win at Seattle.

Jones, capable of making plays with his legs as well, has shown improvement since a poor opener when he threw two interceptions and finished with a 44.3 passer rating in a 28-6 loss to Minnesota. He has completed 70.4 percent of his passes over the past three games, going 2-1 and averaging 258 yards passing in that stretch.

3. Stopping the pass rush

New York boasts the league’s most effective pass rush this season with 22.0 sacks, and a big part of that is nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who accounts for six sacks. Lawrence usually lines up on the center, so Ted Karras will have his hands full this week.

Eleven different players have sacks, and it comes from all levels of the defense.

“Dexter Lawrence is a huge, explosive, strong man that lines up on the center virtually 90% of the game, and so that presents challenges,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “Ted’s gonna do a great job, and we got to do a great job of putting Ted in good position to handle a player of that caliber. The ends are both really good players, big, athletic, explosive, so that’s the strength of the unit. I mean, I think anybody with eyes in their head can see that, so you’ve gotta plan around it and you respect them. Obviously, I think they lead the league of sacks, and it’s pretty dispersed throughout the roster, other than Lawrence, so that’s a challenge.”

The Bengals offensive line appears up for the challenge. Burrow has been sacked just 11 times this season, and there are 18 quarterbacks that have been sacked more.

4. Concerns for running game?

Cincinnati’s running game has made strides this season, but both running backs popped up on the injury report this week.

Coach Zac Taylor told media on Friday that both Zack Moss and Chase Brown would be ready to go Sunday; however, Brown was still limited after a quadriceps injury surfaced Thursday and he was officially listed as questionable. Moss did not practice Wednesday because of a foot issue, was limited Thursday and back to full participation Friday and did not have a status concern listed.

Even if both play Sunday, it could be something to keep an eye on. The Bengals are averaging just 96.0 yards rushing but topped 120 yards in two of the last three games. The Giants are allowing 115.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks as the 12th best run defense.

5. Other injuries of note

Slot corner Mike Hilton is still listed as questionable despite being a full participant all week coming back from a knee injury; however, he said he was feeling good Wednesday and expecting to play. His return would be helpful to a secondary that just lost cornerback Dax Hill to a season-ending ACL tear.

Cornerback DJ Ivey is listed as doubtful after making his return to practice this week after being on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list since Aug. 27 because of a December knee injury that he was still rehabbing.

Most notable among the Giants’ injuries are that linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux remains out after undergoing wrist surgery this week, and Nabers is out while still in concussion protocol. Punter Jamie Gillan also showed up Friday as a “did not participate” and is questionable with a left hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) is questionable after limited practice Friday.