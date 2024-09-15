Bengals at Chiefs: 5 things to know about today’s game

Explore Burrow welcomes scrutiny about his play

Chase said it’s too early to consider it a “high-stakes” game but the Bengals could make a statement about who they are a week after a disappointing loss to New England.

“It’s not if,” Chase said. “We are the team to beat in the AFC, and we know it, and we’ve got to act like it and we’ve got to play like it too.”

Here are five things to know going into the game:

1. Getting the offense going

Cincinnati likely will be without Tee Higgins for a second straight game, as he remains “doubtful” for Sunday after being limited to the rehab field this week in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he showed progress and isn’t ruling him out yet, but it doesn’t look good for him not practicing all week.

Taylor said the key to success against the Chiefs will be getting first downs early in the game. The offense went three-and-out the first three drives in the opener against New England and fell behind 13-0 before beginning a comeback that fell short.

Joe Burrow didn’t attempt many throws beyond the sticks, but Taylor said Chase had a great week and perhaps that will mean good things for getting those explosive plays the Bengals have thrived on in the past.

The running game got going in the third quarter finally against the Patriots, and that was when the Bengals got their touchdown, so establishing that earlier also would be helpful.

2. Tracking Chris Jones

The Chiefs had to replace departed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from a top-ranked defense last year, but Taylor said as long as they have Chris Jones, they are going to cause problems for opposing offenses.

Cincinnati’s offensive line did OK last week against the Patriots but allowed two sacks – one charged to Alex Cappa and one to Trent Brown. Jones has a tendency to pick on right tackles, especially later in games, as the Bengals have discovered in previous matchups, so Brown will need to be on top of his game.

In the last five matchups against the Bengals, Jones has five sacks, six tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. In two of those games, Cincinnati held him without a sack or quarterback hit, and the Bengals won both of those – one of those was in the AFC Championship at the end of the 2021 season and the other was a December 2022 meeting in Cincinnati. Stopping Jones will be crucial.

“It starts with Chris Jones, and they have a lot of tremendous players around him as well,” Taylor said. “They all play their role. They all understand the defense. Spags does an excellent job mixing it up. They’ve been in a lot of big moments and played well in those big moments, so we’re excited for the opportunity to go against them.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Affecting Patrick Mahomes

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes moves the ball on everyone, but the key to beating him is tightening up in the redzone, which is an area where Cincinnati has had success in the past.

Last year, Kansas City scored a touchdown in the first quarter and then had to settle for five field goals to end the game. That was enough for them to come back from a 10-point deficit and win the game, but if the defense can limit touchdowns, the Bengals should have a chance to win.

Anarumo said the Bengals need to do what they can to affect Mahomes, getting pressure and changing the windows on him. They didn’t get much pressure on Jacoby Brissett last week outside of Trey Hendrickson, who didn’t get sacks but was winning his matchups. With more push from inside and some help from Sam Hubbard, as he gets back up to speed following injury this preseason, Cincinnati can at least make it difficult on Mahomes. Takeaways have been helpful in the past as well.

“He’s seen it all,” Anarumo said. “He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, so try to force him into mistakes but he’s certainly a great player.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Better tackling

Isiah Pacheco rushed for 130 yards on Cincinnati last year, and the Bengals can’t allow that, especially as they seek to prove they are a better defense in 2024. The Patriots took advantage of 14 missed tackles as they finished with 171 yards rushing last week, but Anarumo felt like players were in the right spots – which wasn’t usually the case last year. The tackling just has to be better this week.

Rashee Rice also was a problem for the Bengals last year when he caught five passes for 127 yards, including a 67-yarder. He and speedy rookie Xavier Worthy will test Cincinnati’s secondary, which was good in coverage last week and didn’t allow big plays.

Tight end Travis Kelce also factors in, as the go-to guy for Mahomes when he needs a play. Anarumo wouldn’t share his plans for how to stop Kelce but whomever is tasked with stopping him will have help.

5. Injuries of note

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Hollywood Brown on injured reserve this week, but everyone else on the active roster is expected to be available. None of the players listed on their injury report were limited Friday.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, saw its list grow this week. Tight end Tanner Hudson (knee) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pec) join Higgins as being doubtful, and Kris Jenkins is out after hopes he might be able to play on his surgically repaired thumb this week. B.J. Hill was limited early in the week with a knee injury that caused a scare during the New England game, before he returned to the field, and Zack Moss had a neck issue pop up this week, though he was a full participant in practices and is ready to go.

Drew Sample showed up Friday with a biceps concern and Geno Stone was limited with a back injury, but both are expected to play. Logan Wilson didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday because of a knee injury but was full-go Friday.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7