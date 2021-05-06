Bengals announce Ring of Honor nominees

The Cincinnati Bengals rolled out a ballot of nominees for their Ring of Honor on Thursday, featuring 17 former players who have made significant contributions to the franchise’s history and tradition.
Cincinnati announced the creation of the Ring of Honor last month with Bengals founder Paul Brown and Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz selected as the first two inductees. They will be joined in the first induction class by two others decided through a vote by season ticket members and suite owners.
The 17 nominees are quarterback Ken Anderson, who was with the Bengals from 1971 to 1986, offensive tackle Willie Anderson (1996-2007), kicker Jim Breech (1980-92), running back James Brooks (1984-91), wide receiver Cris Collinsworth (1981-88), wide receiver Isaac Curtis (1973-84), running back Corey Dillon (1997-2003), quarterback Boomer Esiason (1984-92), safety David Fulcher (1986-92), wide receiver Chad Johnson (2001-10), nose tackle Tim Krumrie (1983-94), offensive guard Dave Lapham (1974-83), offensive guard Max Montoya (1979-89), cornerback Lemar Parrish (1970-77), cornerback Ken Riley (1969-83), tight end Bob Trumpy (1968-77) and linebacker Reggie Williams (1976-89).
The Ring of Honor nominees will be featured in the Bengals’ schedule release video on May 12 to celebrate the first-ever 17-game regular season.
“The Ring of Honor celebrates our great history and the start of new traditions at a time when engagement with fans and alumni players is paramount,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a press release issued by the team. “An important part of the Ring of Honor process is telling the stories of the nominees and creating discussion and debate. We looked at Pro Bowls, team records, individual achievements and the Bengals First 50 to determine the ballot. It will be exciting to see which two nominees our Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners select to join Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.”
Voting for the Ring of Honor will begin later in May and run for approximately one month. Season ticket members and suite owners will receive an email with details on how to vote as that time gets closer.
The Bengals will announce the two former players joining Brown and Munoz in the inaugural class in conjunction with a dedicated Ring of Honor home game later this year. For more information and nominee bios, visit bengals.com/ringofhonor.