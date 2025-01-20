Bengals announce hiring of offensive line coaches

The Bengals parted ways with several staff members after finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs for a second straight season, but the only position impacted on the offensive side of the ball was the offensive line.

Cincinnati also will be hiring a new defensive coordinator, to replace Lou Anarumo, and several other assistants, as only secondary coaches Charles Burks and Jordan Kovacs and defensive assistant Ronnie Regula remain.

For now, Peters and McCarthy are the only new hires. Peters, 46, previously served as assistant offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2020-23 before joining New England’s staff ahead of last season.

As a player, Peters was an All-Pac-10 center at Arizona State University before being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2002 draft. He spent time with five NFL teams from 2002-09 and saw action in seven regular-season games for the N.Y. Giants in 2003.

“Scott is a great fit for our offense,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a press release. “He is passionate about the position, and has done a great job of both developing young players and helping veteran players continue to grow. He is familiar with the AFC North and knows what it takes to win in our division. I am excited to have him on our staff.”

McCarthy, 39, was an assistant at the college ranks before joining the Patriots’ staff last year, coaching the offensive line at Brown University from 2019 through 2023 after spending the 2018 season as an offensive assistant at Rutgers University. Prior to that, he spent time as an offensive quality control coach for the Browns in 2015 and in a similar role with the Detroit Lines in 2016 and 2017, and he also had stints coaching at North Carolina Central (2014), Tulane (2012-13) and the College of New Jersey (2009).