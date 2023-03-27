Bengals add experienced cornerback in free agency

Jones, a sixth-year player, was originally a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 but has spent time with the Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. He played the final seven games of 2022 with the Raiders after beginning the season with Seattle.

The Bengals passed on Jones on the waiver wire when the Seahawks released him after three games, but he could serve an important role for the team now, potentially filling Eli Apple’s role. Apple remains a free agent, but Jones’ signing could be an indication Cincinnati is moving on for good.