Bengals acquire running back ahead of trade deadline

Herbert was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2021. While he’s not been involved much in Chicago’s offense this year, he brings a career average of 4.8 yards per carry. He rushed for 611 yards and two touchdowns on 132 carries last year and had 11 explosive runs among those, giving him an 8.3 explosive percentage that ranked 15th among running backs with at least 100 carries.

It’s just the third time in franchise history the Bengals have traded for a player at the deadline.

Explore Bengals rookie tight end out for season with knee injury

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday he hoped to have more information on the severity of Moss’ neck injury, which popped up late last week. He was doubtful to play Sunday against the Raiders, then downgraded to out the morning of the game, a 41-24 win for Cincinnati that saw Chase Brown handle all of the carries out of the backfield.

Brown rushed for 120 yards on 27 carries but took a beating and was feeling sore after the game. Taylor confirmed he had bruised his ribs.

After Brown, the Bengals only had Trayveon Williams as their only real option beyond practice squad call-up Kendall Milton, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Georgia.