Beloved Kenton Ridge softball ‘team executive’ dies at 92

One of Leach’s many duties was sometimes singing the national anthem before games. Kenton Ridge head coach Sarah Schalnat plans to play a recording of Leach singing at a Champion City Kings game from this point forward.

“He was always positive for the kids,” Schalnat said. “He was always smiling and telling them good job when they came in the dugout.”

Leach grew up in Tremont City and graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1948. He was a senior class president that year.

According to his obituary, Leach was a veteran of the United States Army and member of the Elks Lodge No. 51 in Springfield.

Leach joined Foulk’s softball staff in 1992 when one of his daughters was playing for the reserve team at the high school and then started coaching with Foulk in basketball. He remained on Foulk’s basketball staff until Foulk retired in 2017 after 33 seasons.

“He was always there for me,” Foulk said.

Leach continued working with the softball team when Schalnat, a 1998 Kenton Ridge graduate, took over the program in the 2010 season.

Leach earned his 1,000th victory as an assistant coach in basketball and softball in 2015.

“It’s just a labor of love,” Leach said then. “I love being around the kids, and we have a lot of fun.”

Kenton Ridge Athletic Director Kris Spriggs said he has been at the high school for 24 years, and Leach was there for every one of them.

“He was just dedicated and loyal to Kenton Ridge softball and girls basketball,” Springs said.

Leach, whose wife Alice died in 2021, is survived by six children, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Conroy Funeral Home. Visitation starts at 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Tremont City/.

Memorial contributions can be made in Leach’s name to the Kenton Ridge High School Boosters Softball Fund.